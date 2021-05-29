See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Super Profile

Keysha Nabours, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Keysha Nabours, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Keysha Nabours works at Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Miss Memorial Health Clinic
    1000 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 480-8082
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Congestive Heart Failure
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Congestive Heart Failure

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2021
    She is a very awesome person she cares about you and take her time to examine you thoroughly I would recommend Mrs Nabours to anyone. I was very pleased.
    Lula LeBlanc — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Keysha Nabours, FNP-C
    About Keysha Nabours, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932450210
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • McNeese State University - Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keysha Nabours, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keysha Nabours is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keysha Nabours has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Keysha Nabours has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keysha Nabours works at Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Keysha Nabours’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Keysha Nabours. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keysha Nabours.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keysha Nabours, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keysha Nabours appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

