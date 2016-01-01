Kevin Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Wilson, PA-C
Overview
Kevin Wilson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1015 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (972) 591-3579
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Wilson?
About Kevin Wilson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932368545
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kevin Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.