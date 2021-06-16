See All Orthodontists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Green Bay, WI. 

Dr. Wilke works at Ryther Jeffrey S DDS MS SC in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ryther Jeffrey S DDS MS SC
    111 Broadview Dr, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 227-2483

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)



About Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS

Specialties
  • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922376706
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Wilke, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilke works at Ryther Jeffrey S DDS MS SC in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Wilke’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

