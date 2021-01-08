Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteleather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD
Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Whiteleather works at
Generations Family Eyecare PC4201 Lahmeyer Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 486-6106
I went to Dr Whiteleather for the first time last year and he didn’t dilate my eyes because he saw something that could possibly be a problem if he did. He directed me to go to an optomologist where I ended up having additional drains put in both eyes. I am so thankful to Dr Whiteleather for his expertise and decisiveness and highly recommend him.
- Optometry
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Indiana University
Dr. Whiteleather has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiteleather accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiteleather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteleather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteleather.
