Overview

Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Whiteleather works at Generations Family Eyecare in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Generations Family Eyecare PC
    4201 Lahmeyer Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 486-6106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Scar
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Scar

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2021
    I went to Dr Whiteleather for the first time last year and he didn't dilate my eyes because he saw something that could possibly be a problem if he did. He directed me to go to an optomologist where I ended up having additional drains put in both eyes. I am so thankful to Dr Whiteleather for his expertise and decisiveness and highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497758395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Whiteleather, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteleather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiteleather has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiteleather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiteleather works at Generations Family Eyecare in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Whiteleather’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiteleather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiteleather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiteleather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiteleather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

