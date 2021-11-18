Dr. Kevin Voigt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voigt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Voigt, OD
Dr. Kevin Voigt, OD is an Optometrist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Voigt works at
Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi5729 ESPLANADE DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-3800
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Voigt?
Dr. Voigt saw my husband on a Sat. as an emergency. He is so kind and caring, something that is lacking in most doctors. He diagnosed my husband and made several phone calls to have another doctor give a second opinion. After seeing a cardiologist Dr. Voigt was correct. Thank you for your very sincere professional help.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Northeastern State University Oklahoma
