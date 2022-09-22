See All Chiropractors in Merced, CA
Dr. Kevin Tran, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Tran, DC is a Chiropractor in Merced, CA. 

Dr. Tran works at Merced Wellness in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bogue Chiropractic
    104 W Alexander Ave, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 222-3979
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Tran, DC
    About Dr. Kevin Tran, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1013007517
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Tran, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

