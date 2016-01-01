See All Nurse Practitioners in Joplin, MO
Kevin Teel, FNP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (77)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kevin Teel, FNP is a dermatology nurse practitioner in Joplin, MO. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin
    2829 S Jackson Ave, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 624-0440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Grove
    900 E 13th St Ste 101, Grove, OK 74344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 624-0440
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Kevin Teel, FNP

  • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • Male
Gender
  • 1043515034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Missouri State University
Medical Education
  • Missouri State University, Springfield
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
