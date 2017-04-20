See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Kevin Shi, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kevin Shi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Kevin Shi works at One Medical in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical
    1620 Broadway Ste 100A, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-6331
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 20, 2017
    After switching PCP's I was nervous but Kevin is awesome. He's very personable and knowledgeable. He treats me and my health issues with utmost respect and urgency. I feel very comfortable with him. Highly recommended.
    Apr 20, 2017
    Photo: Kevin Shi, PA-C
    About Kevin Shi, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588907505
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.