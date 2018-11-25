Kevin Scully, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Scully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Scully, PA-C
Overview
Kevin Scully, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX.
Kevin Scully works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Walk-in Clinic South Broadway - Tyler6210 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 579-2718Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Scully?
Kevin Scully has been there for my family multiple times! He always provides great medical care!
About Kevin Scully, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730199563
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Scully has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Scully accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Scully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Scully works at
3 patients have reviewed Kevin Scully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Scully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Scully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Scully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.