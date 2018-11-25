See All Physicians Assistants in Tyler, TX
Kevin Scully, PA-C

Kevin Scully, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kevin Scully, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX. 

Kevin Scully works at Ut Health East Texas in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UT Health East Texas Walk-in Clinic South Broadway - Tyler
    6210 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-2718
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2018
    Kevin Scully has been there for my family multiple times! He always provides great medical care!
    Brian in Troup, TX — Nov 25, 2018
    About Kevin Scully, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1730199563
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Scully, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Scully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Scully has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Scully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Scully works at Ut Health East Texas in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Kevin Scully’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kevin Scully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Scully.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Scully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Scully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

