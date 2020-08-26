Dr. Schuler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Schuler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Schuler, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Crestwood Executive Ctr Ste 518, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Directions (314) 842-3360
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy going and very easy to talk to. Dr. Schuler lets you decide on the pace and doesn't try to force anything or lead the topics. The conversation is organic. I recommend Dr. Schuler to anyone who is looking for a psychologist, but remember that some psychologists don't fit for some people and it may take a few doctors to get the right fit. I was very lucky that I lived with Dr. Schuler very quickly. I only wish he had some kind of website or portal for patients to land on.
About Dr. Kevin Schuler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275695942
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuler.
