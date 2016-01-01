Dr. Kevin Schellenberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schellenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Schellenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Schellenberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6225 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Schellenberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588780340
Education & Certifications
- Central California Psychology Internship Consortium
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schellenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schellenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schellenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schellenberg.
