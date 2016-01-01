See All Neuropsychologists in Englewood, CO
Kevin Reilly, PSY

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Kevin Reilly, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Denver Graduate School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Kevin Reilly works at Kevin J Reilly PsyD PC / NBRPS in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kevin J Reilly PsyD PC / NBRPS
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 523-3023

Hospital Affiliations
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Kevin Reilly, PSY

    • Neuropsychology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528087244
    Education & Certifications

    • Colorado Mental Health Institute At Fort Logan
    • University Of Denver Graduate School Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    • Millersville University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Reilly, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Reilly works at Kevin J Reilly PsyD PC / NBRPS in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Kevin Reilly’s profile.

    Kevin Reilly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

