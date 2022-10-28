Dr. Kevin Portnoy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Portnoy, DC
Dr. Kevin Portnoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Bayside, NY.
Dr Kevin Portnoy4223 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 201, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 445-1451
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor and wonderful office staff. Would definitely recommend.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Dr. Portnoy speaks Spanish.
