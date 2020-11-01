Dr. Pelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Pelton, DC
Dr. Kevin Pelton, DC is a Chiropractor in Wakefield, RI.
Dr. Pelton works at
Pelton Family Chiropractic Center Inc.730 Kingstown Rd Ste 3, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8380
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Both Kevin and Christine were awesome. Very knowledgeable and understanding.
Dr. Pelton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.