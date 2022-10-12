See All Chiropractors in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC

Chiropractic
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC is a Chiropractor in Hermitage, TN. 

Dr. Mitchell works at Wellness Institute of Nashville PC in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellness Institute of Nashville PC
    252 Jackson Meadows Dr, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 883-4244
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922270131
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Mitchell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell works at Wellness Institute of Nashville PC in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mitchell’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

