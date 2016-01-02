Dr. Kevin Meeks, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Meeks, DC
Overview
Dr. Kevin Meeks, DC is a Chiropractor in Hanford, CA.
Dr. Meeks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hanford Chiropractic425 N Redington St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 583-1801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeks?
He is amazing. I have suffered with Migraines for YEARS, sometimes several times per week. I haven't had a single migraine in over 4 months. Can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Kevin Meeks, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1669535324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.