Kevin Main has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Main, PA-C
Overview
Kevin Main, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Kevin Main works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc3303 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-1650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Main?
I found Kevin when I was diagnosed with Valley Fever at an Urgent Care! I found him to be 'very' knowledgeable and detailed in his treatment with me. He called me on more than one occasion to provide additional information and/or just check on how I was feeling. He also appeared to be very experienced with Valley Fever and I am sure many other pulmonary maladies. You can tell he is just a nice, caring, and detailed provider. You'll be happy with him, for sure.
About Kevin Main, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194126425
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Main accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Main has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Main works at
Kevin Main has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Main.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Main, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Main appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.