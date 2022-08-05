Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD
Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics - Warsaw701 Orthopaedic Dr Ste 100, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (800) 566-5659Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
All my visits Dr Leffers seemed to genuinely care at what was going on with my arm/hand. The first visit is so important because that’s the surgeon who could be performing your surgery. As far as for my surgery, I knew I had chosen wisely. His staff at the hospital was amazing. I’ve worked 46 years in the Orthopedic Industry helping people to walk again without pain. I’m very thankful to him and his staff.
About Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487959649
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE

