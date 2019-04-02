Dr. Kevin Lee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Lee, DC
Overview
Dr. Kevin Lee, DC is a Chiropractor in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Gulfcoast Rehabilitation and Wellness Center Inc.6250 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 541-2520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have arthritis pain in my hip and have had great relief since coming to Dr. Lee. He is a great chiropractor.
About Dr. Kevin Lee, DC
- Chiropractic
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316903438
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Colorado College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
