Kevin Lancaster, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Kevin Lancaster works at INOV8 Orthopedics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.