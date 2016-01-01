Dr. Kevin Holiwell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holiwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Holiwell, OD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Holiwell, OD is an Optometrist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Holiwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kevin Holiwell O.d.aoc4022 Niles St Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-7380
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holiwell?
About Dr. Kevin Holiwell, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1265550529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holiwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holiwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holiwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holiwell works at
Dr. Holiwell speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holiwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holiwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holiwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holiwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.