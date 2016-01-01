Kevin Hickman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Hickman, PA-C
Overview
Kevin Hickman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scranton, PA.
Kevin Hickman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Hickman?
About Kevin Hickman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225362775
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Hickman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Hickman works at
Kevin Hickman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.