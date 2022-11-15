Dr. Kevin Henne, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Henne, OD
Dr. Kevin Henne, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Kevin L. Henne O.d.410 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-0276
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went to dr about eye problem no relief, went to dr henne and he found out had herpes of eyes. Went out of his way after hours trying to get a rare prescription filled for me. Without that prescription would have gone blind
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1407847585
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Indiana University
