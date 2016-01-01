See All Cardiologists in Abington, PA
Kevin Hagan, CRNP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Kevin Hagan, CRNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Kevin Hagan works at Abington Cardiac Surgical Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Abington Cardiac Surgical Associates
    1200 Old York Rd Ste 5, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659347896
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

