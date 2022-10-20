Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Groom works at
Locations
-
1
Anchor Clinic LLC890 S Palafox St Unit 300, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 433-1656
-
2
Anchor Clinic7552 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 684-3884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tests performed were very thorough. Total time for all tests were 4 hours. In the follow-up of a week later ( that lasted an hour), Dr. Grooms was very thorough in his explanations of these tests and provided feedback to all our questions
About Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1184717027
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Groom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.