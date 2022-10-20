See All Neuropsychologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD

Neuropsychology
Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pensacola, FL. 

Dr. Groom works at Anchor Clinic LLC in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anchor Clinic LLC
    890 S Palafox St Unit 300, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 433-1656
    Anchor Clinic
    7552 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 684-3884

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1184717027
    • Baylor University
    • WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE
    Dr. Kevin Groom, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Groom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Groom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

