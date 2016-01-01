Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Grimes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Grimes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boston, MA.
Locations
- 1 6 Liberty Sq Ste 2425, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (857) 266-1045
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Grimes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033153648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
