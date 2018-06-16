Dr. Kevin Granger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Granger, DC
Dr. Kevin Granger, DC is a Chiropractor in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Clearwater Office205 S Myrtle Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 248-0930Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Excellent, Caring Chiropractor and Nutritionist. I would highly recommend him if you are looking for a natural solution to your pain and health challenges.
- Chiropractic
- 37 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Granger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granger works at
