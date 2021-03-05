Dr. Fried accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Fried, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Fried, PHD is a Psychologist in Montclair, NJ.
Locations
-
1
Aronov Fried Psychotherapy Group17 Midland Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-9620
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
We worked with him for a couple of years and he was wonderful. Helpful to me as a parent and definitely got my child thinking about things in a different way that was instrumental in having her move forward more grounded.
About Dr. Kevin Fried, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912111451
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
