See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Kevin Earnest Icon-share Share Profile

Kevin Earnest

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kevin Earnest is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Kevin Earnest works at Child Guidance Clinic in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic
    3628 STOCKDALE HWY, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-1021
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kevin Earnest?

    May 30, 2017
    Mr Earnest is a valuable resource in helping our family.
    Bakersfield, CA — May 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kevin Earnest
    How would you rate your experience with Kevin Earnest?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kevin Earnest to family and friends

    Kevin Earnest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kevin Earnest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kevin Earnest.

    About Kevin Earnest

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124157144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Earnest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Earnest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Earnest works at Child Guidance Clinic in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Kevin Earnest’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kevin Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Earnest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Earnest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Earnest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kevin Earnest?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.