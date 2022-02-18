See All Physicians Assistants in Lansing, MI
Overview

Kevin Duffy, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI. 

Kevin Duffy works at DRAYER STEVEN L MD in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark L. Davis DO PC
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste B1, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 371-3407
  2. 2
    Justus J. Fiechtner MD Pllc
    3394 E Jolly Rd Ste C, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 272-9700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kevin Duffy, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164412565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Duffy works at DRAYER STEVEN L MD in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Kevin Duffy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kevin Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

