Kevin Downing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Downing, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Downing, NPC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Kevin Downing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Diamond4855 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89139 Directions (702) 616-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Downing?
Mr. Kevin Downing really showed he cared about solving my medical concern. I was attempting to treat with my primary care for a couple of weeks prior to my visit with Kevin and it wasn’t until Kevin treated me that my situation was resolved and I was professionally treated. I had been suffering in pain for the last 3 weeks, 24 hours after seeing Kevin and prescription was given I’m back to being pain free! Thank you Kevin!
About Kevin Downing, NPC
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912419052
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Downing works at
Kevin Downing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Downing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.