See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Kevin Downing, NPC Icon-share Share Profile

Kevin Downing, NPC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kevin Downing, NPC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kevin Downing works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Diamond
    4855 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-5801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Catheterization
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Catheterization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Catheterization Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kevin Downing?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Mr. Kevin Downing really showed he cared about solving my medical concern. I was attempting to treat with my primary care for a couple of weeks prior to my visit with Kevin and it wasn’t until Kevin treated me that my situation was resolved and I was professionally treated. I had been suffering in pain for the last 3 weeks, 24 hours after seeing Kevin and prescription was given I’m back to being pain free! Thank you Kevin!
    Rick — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kevin Downing, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Kevin Downing, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kevin Downing to family and friends

    Kevin Downing's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kevin Downing

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kevin Downing, NPC.

    About Kevin Downing, NPC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912419052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • San Francisco State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Downing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Downing works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kevin Downing’s profile.

    Kevin Downing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Downing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kevin Downing, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.