Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Kevin Delgadillo works at SHARP REES STEALY MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees Stealy Pharmacy
    300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 446-1514
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770750978
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Delgadillo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Delgadillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Delgadillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Delgadillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Delgadillo works at SHARP REES STEALY MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Kevin Delgadillo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kevin Delgadillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Delgadillo.

