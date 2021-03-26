Dr. Kevin Dang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dang, OD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dang, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
-
1
Eyemart Express LLC4189 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 434-4668
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
I found Dr. Dang to be very personable and professional upon my first visit approximately one year ago. I have just scheduled my yearly checkup and expect nothing less than another pleasant experience.
About Dr. Kevin Dang, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376503169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.