Overview

Kevin Curry III, LPC is a Counselor in Frisco, TX. 

Kevin Curry III works at Curry & Associates in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin Curry
    6160 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 805-7925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Denton
  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Depression Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 07, 2022
    About Kevin Curry III, LPC
Specialties

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1841296068
    Education & Certifications
Internship

    • Cheney University
    • University of Arkansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Curry III, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Curry III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Curry III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Curry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Curry III works at Curry & Associates in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Kevin Curry III’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Kevin Curry III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Curry III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Curry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Curry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

