Kevin Curry III, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Curry III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Curry III, LPC
Overview
Kevin Curry III, LPC is a Counselor in Frisco, TX.
Kevin Curry III works at
Locations
-
1
Kevin Curry6160 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 805-7925
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- TriWest Champus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Curry III?
Mr. Curry is an excellent LPC! I’ve been going to him for well over a year and he has helped me so much. He‘s an excellent listener and gives great guidance and advice. I can honestly say that Mr. Curry genuinely cares about each and every one of his clients. He’s not just there to collect a payment. He speaks life into his clients and does not tear them down. There have been days that I’ve gone to see Mr. Curry and I’ve felt at my absolute lowest. By the time I leave, I have a whole different outlook on my situation. He has such a positive attitude and positive way of thinking and as an added bonus, he has a laugh that’s contagious. Sometimes he’s made me laugh so much that I forget that I came in sad. He always offers kind words of encouragement and has a way to motivate me to keep improving and progressing in my personal and professional life. If you are looking for a LPC who is very professional, genuine, a great listener and motivator, look no further, Mr. Curry is your guy!
About Kevin Curry III, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841296068
Education & Certifications
- Cheney University
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Curry III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Curry III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Curry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Curry III works at
42 patients have reviewed Kevin Curry III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Curry III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Curry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Curry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.