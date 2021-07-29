Kevin Coward, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Coward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Coward, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Coward, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from none.
Kevin Coward works at
Locations
Unvaled Psychological6325 N Center Dr Ste 208, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 961-3255Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Coward for a year after experiencing two types of trauma. He was professional, compassionate, firm when necessary and one of the best therapists I’ve ever had.
About Kevin Coward, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christian Psychotherapy Services
- Roanoke Bible College (Now Mid-Atlantic University)
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Coward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Coward accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Coward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Kevin Coward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Coward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Coward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Coward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.