Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Clark, OD
Dr. Kevin Clark, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
El Paso Eyeworks PC10415 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 592-6885
Dr. Clark always takes time to get my prescription just exactly right. His friendly and professional demeanor puts me at ease and makes my visits pleasant.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
