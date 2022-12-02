See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, GA
Kevin Bush, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Kevin Bush, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Albany, GA. 

Kevin Bush works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany in Albany, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany
    401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 320-5950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kevin Bush, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1114913332
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

