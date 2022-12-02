Kevin Bush, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Bush, PA-C
Overview
Kevin Bush, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Albany, GA.
Kevin Bush works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 320-5950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Bush?
Dr. Bush was friendly, and made time to discuss any concerns.
About Kevin Bush, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1114913332
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kevin Bush using Healthline FindCare.
Kevin Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Bush works at
35 patients have reviewed Kevin Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.