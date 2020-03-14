Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Bowman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bowman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1188 Bishop St Ste 2712, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 349-2262
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Bowman as a counselor while attending HPU. He was knowledgeable, yet extremely compassionate and kind. He demonstrated so much empathy, and I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Kevin Bowman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093903437
Frequently Asked Questions
