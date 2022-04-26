Kevin Benbow, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Benbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Benbow, MA
Offers telehealth
Kevin Benbow, MA is a Counselor in Yuma, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 202 S 1st Ave Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 329-1040
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot recommend Mr.Benbow enough to anyone in need of CBT and other type of therapy he offers. Mr.Benbow has raised the bar for me for other therapist’s. He’s kind, patient and i cannot stress this enough he actually listens and tries his best to make sure you are comfortable. It’s always a pleasure having sessions with him. I have never in my life met a therapist as great as he is. If you’re thinking of signing up for any type of therapy with him you are going to the right man. Mr.Benbow is the prime example of what a therapist should be. I feel so so lucky to have him as my therapist and i trust him whole heartedly with any case. If you’re looking for someone who empathetical, understanding and patient he’s your guy. Trust me you won’t regret it. This has been by far the best Therapy i’ve received my entire life. If i could give him 100 stars i would. Just an amazing human being all around.
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1770760720
