Kevin Behr
Overview
Kevin Behr is a Counselor in York, PA.
Kevin Behr works at
Locations
Kevin M. Behr, M.S. LPC Counseling & Mediation2200 S George St Ste W1, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 741-4071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very professional, empathetic , and special counselor. He has seen me through addiction, suicidal attempts, family issues, complex PTSD, I never regret taking this journey with his help and guidance. I have and would tell anyone to try him as a counselor.
About Kevin Behr
- Counseling
- English
- 1902941081
