Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.
Locations
Bonsai Medical900 W Chandler Blvd Ste A-2, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 782-7522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so glad I have found Dr. Barnett. I feel comfortable in his care and knowing it’s not just for the $$ he is trustworthy and is a expert in his work. He has so many certifications under his belt which is why I can go to him for many of my concerns and I will continue bringing my family here and tell friends of him.
About Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
