Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Dr. Barnett works at Barnett Clinical in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bonsai Medical
    900 W Chandler Blvd Ste A-2, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-7522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Insufficiency
Acupuncture
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Insufficiency

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    I'm so glad I have found Dr. Barnett. I feel comfortable in his care and knowing it's not just for the $$ he is trustworthy and is a expert in his work. He has so many certifications under his belt which is why I can go to him for many of my concerns and I will continue bringing my family here and tell friends of him.
    Leila — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295759371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Barnett, NMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnett works at Barnett Clinical in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Barnett’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

