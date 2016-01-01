Dr. Axelrad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Axelrad, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Axelrad, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1137 2nd St Ste 207, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 393-2186
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Axelrad?
About Dr. Kevin Axelrad, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952472300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axelrad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axelrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axelrad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axelrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axelrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.