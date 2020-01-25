Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is an Optometrist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from 2001.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Union Family Eye Associates1013 Chestnut Ln Ste 210, Matthews, NC 28104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've going to Dr. Bhat for several years now and he and his staff have always taken great care of my family and I.
About Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD
- Optometry
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1336134485
Education & Certifications
- 2001
