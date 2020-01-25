See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Matthews, NC
Overview

Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is an Optometrist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from 2001.

Dr. Bhat works at Union Family Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Family Eye Associates
    1013 Chestnut Ln Ste 210, Matthews, NC 28104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1336134485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 2001
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keshav Bhat, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat works at Union Family Eye Associates in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bhat’s profile.

    Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

