Kesha Martin, MA

Psychotherapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kesha Martin, MA is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX. 

Kesha Martin works at Grow Therapy in Houston, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Grow Therapy
    700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 252-5277
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Healthy Innovative Processes
    8627 Cinnamon Creek Dr Bldg 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-3630
    Hope & Harmony Counseling Center
    1380 Pantheon Way Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 585-4069

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Coping Strategy Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mental Status Examination Chevron Icon
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    About Kesha Martin, MA

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619344785
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hays Caldwell County Women's Center|Turning Point Associates, Inc.
    Undergraduate School
    • Ut San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kesha Martin, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kesha Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kesha Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kesha Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kesha Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kesha Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kesha Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

