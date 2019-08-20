Dr. Robinette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerstin Robinette, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kerstin Robinette, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Broken Arrow, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 112 W Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 259-1118
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely amazing. She is an advocate for children with special needs.
About Dr. Kerstin Robinette, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366469702
Frequently Asked Questions
