Kerry Quinn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerry Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerry Quinn, PA-C
Overview
Kerry Quinn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Kerry Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Parkwood Medical Practice12401 Academy Rd Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kerry Quinn?
About Kerry Quinn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316448269
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerry Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kerry Quinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kerry Quinn works at
Kerry Quinn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.