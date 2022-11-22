See All Neurologists in Pensacola, FL
Kerry Powell, ARNP

Neurology
Kerry Powell, ARNP is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. 

Kerry Powell works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-2554
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    Nov 22, 2022
    I've only seen Kerry this first time so i don't know too much at present.She did impress me with her knowledge of not only my progress,but my entire experience with the group that she became a member of.She asked all the right questions of me and expressed her hope and concerns that if anything changes even if only a little,that I touch base with them.I am happy to have seen her.Epilepsy and seizures are tricky and I have had issues before with other Neurology practices and their idea of care.Im confident that she will continue to make me comfortable with my condition and that's very important.
    J.Sexson — Nov 22, 2022
    About Kerry Powell, ARNP

    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477092211
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

