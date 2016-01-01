Kerry Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kerry Murray, LMP
Overview
Kerry Murray, LMP is a Massage Therapist in Poulsbo, WA.
Kerry Murray works at
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic of Poulsbo19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kerry Murray?
About Kerry Murray, LMP
- Massage Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1063529329
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kerry Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Kerry Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kerry Murray works at
Kerry Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.