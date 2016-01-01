See All Massage Therapists in Poulsbo, WA
Massage Therapy
5 (1)
Kerry Murray, LMP is a Massage Therapist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Kerry Murray works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Doctors Clinic of Poulsbo
    19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

About Kerry Murray, LMP

  • Massage Therapy
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063529329
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Kerry Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kerry Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kerry Murray works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Kerry Murray’s profile.

Kerry Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Murray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

