Kerry Meyer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerry Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerry Meyer, ARNP
Overview
Kerry Meyer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA.
Kerry Meyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Neighborhood Issaquah Clinic1740 NW Maple St Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kerry Meyer?
Kerry Merry ARNP has been priceless to me! She has an incredible depth of knowledge I haven't found in any other PCP. Her discernment and insightfulness are impeccable and she has figured out things that were wrong with me that Ive seen numerous specialists for over the last 11 yrs, who just gave me antibiotics or misdiagnosed me. Im eternally grateful for her, and also her kind demeanor.
About Kerry Meyer, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811132178
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerry Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kerry Meyer using Healthline FindCare.
Kerry Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kerry Meyer works at
7 patients have reviewed Kerry Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.