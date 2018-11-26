Kerry Maldiner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kerry Maldiner, LMFT
Overview
Kerry Maldiner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chesapeake, VA.
Kerry Maldiner works at
Locations
Chesapeake Counseling Center501 Cedar Rd Ste 2C, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (619) 357-8752
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a husband having trouble communicating with my sick wife. Kerry is very good at listening, affirming my feelings, and providing a different perspective for my marital issues. I found our sessions extremely cathartic and her advice was spot-on. I look forward to having more sessions with Kerry and would recommend her to others who want to discuss marital issues.
About Kerry Maldiner, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1194100198
Frequently Asked Questions
Kerry Maldiner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerry Maldiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kerry Maldiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerry Maldiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerry Maldiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerry Maldiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.